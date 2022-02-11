Travel Alert for State Route 3008 (Number Eight Road/Perry Street/Wehrle Way) in Punxsutawney

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to the closure of State Route 3008 (Number Eight Road/Perry Street/Wehrle Way) between the intersections of Diamond Road, Gresock Road in Young Township and Delaware Avenue in Punxsutawney Boro, Jefferson County.

The estimated reopen time is February 18 pending repairs to a sink hole. The detour route is South Main Street (State Route 436) to Sportsburg Road (State Route 3010) to Gresock Road (T-374).

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###