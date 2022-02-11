PennDOT Establishes New Business U.S. 13, Redesignates U.S. 13 over Route 291 to Improve Truck Travel in the City of Chester

King of Prussia, PA – In an effort to improve truck travel and alleviate congestion, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it has completed sign installations for the establishment of a new Business U.S. 13 and the redesignation of U.S. 13 using Route 291 through the City of Chester, Delaware County.

The new Business U.S. 13 follows 9th Street from Morton Avenue to Highland Avenue to 4th Street where it joins with U.S. 13 at Price Street. The newly designated U.S. 13 continues on Morton Avenue to Route 291 (4th Street) to Price Street.

The new designations are intended to reduce the number of trucks, particularly through trucks and trucks delivering to the industrial waterfront, which currently travel through the residential and commercial areas on 9th Street, which is a two-lane highway and encourage truck drivers to follow the new primary truck network using U.S. 13/Route 291, which is a four-lane highway with a center turn lane.

Additionally, the relocation of U.S. 13 increases the vertical clearance along the route following the completion of a PennDOT project to rehabilitate seven bridges in the city and increase the vertical clearance on Morton Avenue to accommodate heavy trucks. There is currently a 12' 9" clearance on Highland Avenue (new Business U.S. 13), and 13' 11" clearance on Morton Avenue (new U.S. 13).

Northbound trucks traveling into the city on U.S. 13 would turn right onto Price Street, follow Route 291, and turn left onto Morton Street to rejoin U.S. 13. Southbound trucks traveling into the city on U.S. 13 (Chester Pike) would continue along Morton Avenue rather than turning right onto 9th Street, then turn right onto Route 291 to Price Street. Trucks entering the city at other points, such as Interstate 95 Exits 3 and 6, could also be directed toward Business U.S. 13 rather than the main route, minimizing through traffic on Business U.S. 13 (9th Street).

The establishment of a new Business U.S. 13 and redesignation of U.S. 13 follows the recommendations from an April 2018 Truck Wayfinding Study conducted by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #