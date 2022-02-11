Shares end four-day streak to close lower

VIETNAM, February 11 -

An investor at the SSI stock trading floor. The HNX-Index lost 0.32 per cent to close yesterday at 426.89 points. VNS Đoàn Tùng

HÀ NỘI — VN-Index snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday after profit-taking pressure hit market heavyweights.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) lost 0.34 per cent, to finish the trading day at 1,501.71 points.

The index had increased 0.09 per cent, to finish Thursday at 1,506.79 points.

The market breadth was neutral as 226 stocks declined while 211 rose and 58 ended flat.

Nearly 636.3 million shares were traded on the southern market, worth VNĐ21.6 trillion (US$952.3 million).

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, VN30-Index, lost 0.20 per cent to finish at 1,545.92 points.

Of the VN30 basket, 12 stocks increased while 16 decreased.

In the VN-30 basket, Vincom Retail (VRE) was the biggest loser as it dropped nearly 4 per cent, Vingroup (VIC) was in second place with a decrease of more than 2 per cent. The stocks with a 1-per cent drop were Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Vietcombank (VCB), PVPower (POW), Bank for Investment and Development (BID) and HDBank (HDB).

On the other side, Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) was the strongest gainer as it rose 4 per cent. Sabeco (SAB), Sacombank (STB), Phú Nhuận Jewellery (PNJ) and The Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR) all surpassed 1 per cent.

Coal stocks made a strong breakthrough and supported the market, with Vinacomin - Hà Tú Coal JSC (THT), Vinacomin - Vàng Danh Coal JSC (TVD), Vinacomin - Núi Béo Coal JSC (NBC), Vinacomin - DeoNai Coal JSC (TDN), Vinacomin - Coc Sau Coal JSC (TC6) and Vinacomin - Mông Dương Coal JSC (MDC) were all hitting the ceiling prices. Cao Sơn Coal JSC (CST) was up 9 per cent, Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company (TMB) up 9.4 per cent and Vinacomin - Hà Lầm Coal JSC (HLC) up 9 per cent.

Fifteen out of 25 sector indices on the market lost ground, including securities, oil and gas, food and beverage and construction materials.

On the other side, gainers included insurance, real estate, wholesale, IT, retail, healthcare, agriculture, rubber production, seafood production, construction and logistics.

Meanwhile, on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 0.32 per cent to close Friday at 426.89 points.

The northern market index had gained 0.95 per cent to close Thursday at 428.24 points.

During the session, more than 70.9 million shares were traded on HNX, worth VNĐ2 trillion. — VNS