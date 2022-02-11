Maryland First Lady, State Police Forensic Sciences Division Celebrate International Day Of Women And Girls In Science

February 11, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan joined members of the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division today to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Mrs. Hogan toured the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Laboratory in Pikesville before presenting Forensic Sciences Division Deputy Director Wanda Kuperus with a Governor’s proclamation to commemorate the occasion.

“With today’s celebration, we are empowering more women and girls to reach their full potential by fostering their interest in the sciences and STEM education …,” Mrs. Hogan said. “My husband and I appreciate your dedication to the citizens of Maryland through your valuable work and I want to personally thank you for serving as role models to future generations of women.”

In order to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls, the United Nations General Assembly declared Feb. 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015. The Forensic Sciences Division is a prime example of accomplishing this goal, as approximately 80 percent of the division’s scientific positions are held by women.

Also as part of the celebration, Mrs. Hogan presented separate Governor’s citations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Forensic Sciences Division and to recognize the late Rose Lanzetta, who in 1972, became the first female forensic chemist hired at the department’s newly opened crime laboratory. Mrs. Lanzetta’s son and granddaughter were there to accept the citation.

“It’s important to acknowledge Rose and other female scientists of her generation, who paved the way for those who followed and serve today,” Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Bureau Chief Lt. Col. Norman Dofflemyer said.

“The Maryland State Police are very proud of its team of female scientists,” Lt. Col. Dofflemyer continued. “The women not only play an important role in the department’s mission to assure Maryland is a safe place to work, live and visit, but through our internship and outreach programs as well as being active members in our communities they also serve as mentors and role models for all young women and girls who have an interest in pursuing an education and a career in science.”

###

