Help Clear the Air With Free Fare February

Utah Transit Authority offers free fare on all services through the month

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) is offering free fares during the entire month of February. That includes UTA’s entire service area on all bus and rail services, Ski Bus, paratransit service, the Park City-SLC Connect, and UTA On Demand in southwestern Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City – Westside.

Inversion events make February a challenging month for air quality. DEQ has found that nearly 43% of emissions along the Wasatch Front are caused from on-road vehicles. Riding public transit is part of the solution to help clear the air.

“UTA has held several free fare days with support from our partners,” said Carlton Christensen, UTA Board of Trustees Chair. “We are excited to build on that success with Free Fare February, continuing efforts to increase awareness about how we can improve our air quality by riding public transit.”

The easiest way to plan your trip is by downloading the UTA GoRide app. You can also plan your trip with Google or view bus and rail schedules on UTA’s website. Visit rideuta.com for more information.