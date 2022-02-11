Carver/Nickerson Brandon
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Brandon PD
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Carver St is closed in the area of Nickerson Rd in Brandon due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Shania Corliss
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax