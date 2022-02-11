What They’re Saying: Leaders Praise Governor Mills’ State of the State

The Governor’s proposals “boldly address the needs of Maine’s people, families and economy.”

Augusta, MAINE — In her State of the State address last night, Governor Janet Mills declared that “Our state is strong, and it is growing stronger every day,” as she vowed to continue progress on behalf of Maine people.

The Governor proposed giving back half of the budget surplus to Maine people, pursuing two years of free community college for Maine students hard-hit by the pandemic, and overhauling Maine’s student debt relief program to transform it into a nation-leading workforce attraction and retention tool.

She also underscored other crucial investments she is making in human infrastructure to strengthen Maine’s workforce and economy, including child care, housing, high-speed internet, health care, and world-class educational opportunities from Pre-K through college.

Leaders, advocates, and other experts from across Maine are praising the Governor’s State of the State and her proposals.

On Investments to Bolster Education and Strengthen the Workforce

“From investments in Maine students and workers, support for child care, to pursuing bold targets for broadband expansion, initiatives announced by Governor Janet Mills tonight represent the potential for Maine that was envisioned by the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee,” said Joshua Broder, CEO of Tilson, and Laurie Lachance, President of Thomas College, co-chairs of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee. “We credit the governor for continuing to boldly address the needs of Maine’s people, families and economy, and ensuring Maine is among the best places to live and work in the nation.” “Providing two years of free community college is an incredible investment in young people in Maine. These students have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. This gives them hope. This gives them a great education that’s close to home, with skilled instructors and the opportunity to learn and work with people in the community,” said David Daigler, President of the Maine Community College System. “It’s a game-changer for these students, and for Maine families who want their children to have the strongest start possible in building a better life.” “Hiring is hard right now, and we need to support people trying to get the skills they need for good jobs here in Maine. Offering two free years of community college is a gift, not just to the students but to the entire state,” said Kathie Leonard, president and CEO of Auburn Manufacturing, Inc in Mechanic Falls, and a member of the MCCS Board of Trustees.“This free community college initiative also reminds me of my own start as a first-generation community college student – who only went because I got a full scholarship. I hope Maine high school graduates take advantage of this incredible opportunity – it will open doors for you throughout your life.” “Maine’s commercial construction industry is growing, but there just aren’t enough qualified workers,” said Christine Kendall, CEO of H.E. Callahan Construction in Auburn. “Two years of free community college will prepare young Mainers to enter the job market with a good-paying, reliable job. This critical initiative couldn’t come at a better time.” “We witnessed a positive message from the Governor last evening, on important issues for Maine such as investing in our schools, students, colleges and child care system, expanding broadband, and enhancing incentives to attract and retain talented workers,” said Dana Connors, President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. “These initiatives and others address the needs of today while laying the foundation for future success.” “HospitalityMaine is grateful to Governor Mills for including funds in her budget to expand the Maine Career Exploration program that would assist Maine secondary school students in finding their first job, hopefully in our industry,” said Greg Dugal, Director of Government Affairs for HospitalityMaine. “HospitalityMaine also works closely with the Maine Community College System to train and place students in the hospitality industry, free tuition should encourage many more people to engage in careers in the trades, including ours.” “Governor Mills has again illustrated her understanding of the important role every community plays in the success of our State. The Governor’s investment in Maine citizens and the places they are proud to call home demonstrates an understanding of the challenges facing our residents and property taxpayers,” said James Bennett, Biddeford City Manager and President of the Maine Municipal Association Executive Committee. “The initiatives summarized in the Governor’s address, including access to affordable housing, broadband and childcare services are necessary for continued growth and economic vitality. The Governor’s investment in Maine’s future is evident in her commitment to fund 55 percent of the cost of K-12 education and the creation of the Education Stabilization Fund to ensure adequate state funding year after year. Municipal officials applaud these efforts.” “We are excited and appreciative of the continued support of education from the Governor,”said Dr. Holly Blair, Executive Director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “By increasing the number of pre-kindergarten classes, free meals for all students, graduating from a Maine Community College with zero student debt, and especially expanding broadband so that in two years, all households in the state of Maine will have access to high-speed broadband will not only support our students and educators, but make help them thrive and contribute to Maine’s economy.” “The Maine Education Association is pleased to see Governor Mills is respecting the will of the voters by keeping her commitment to fund 55 percent of the total cost of public education,” said Grace Leavitt, President of the Maine Education Association. “The Governor’s recognition of the need for increased access to public pre-K, free meals for all students, support for career and technical education and for higher education, and student debt relief prove the Governor is dedicated to supporting our public schools. MEA looks forward to seeing the details of the supplemental budget, with the hope it also includes recognition of our retired educators who dedicated their careers to the students of Maine.” “We are extremely grateful for the Governor’s commitment to children and families in her State of the State address,” said Stephanie Eglinton, Executive Director of Maine Children’s Alliance. “Because a child’s future development requires a strong foundation, our state’s investment in child care and Pre-K will help ensure Maine’s children get off to a good start. We also commend the Governor for her guarantee of universal free school meals, expanding experiential outdoor learning, and providing graduating students the opportunity to attend two-years of Community College for free.” “Educate Maine applauds Governor Mills for her focus on strengthening education in our state, at all levels, and building pathways between strong schools and a vibrant workforce. We are grateful for her support to provide increased compensation for early childhood educators, providing universal meals to Maine students, and providing support for expanded experiential learning opportunities for young people,” said Jason Judd, Executive Director, Educate Maine.“Investing in our public higher education institutions will help make sure students can transition successfully to postsecondary education and help adults get the credentials and degrees in order to meet the state attainment goal of 60% by 2025. The Governor’s plan to broaden and simplify the Opportunity Maine Tax Credit to provide student debt relief to Mainers will go a long way in helping ensure young people gain the skills they need to compete in a global economy and be able to achieve their dreams without being saddled by debt.” “Parents and grandparents want to give Maine kids the support they need to thrive. In her plan, Governor Mills has the foresight to look at areas where Maine’s workforce needs and Maine children’s needs intersect,” said House Speaker Ryan Fecteau. “Maine families need access to safe, affordable child care. This investment in child care centers and the child care workforce is critical to Maine’s future, the wellbeing of our children and the strength of our economy.” “The early childhood professionals who lead and work in child care programs are a crucial support for our youngest children, our working families, and our economy,” said Tara Williams, Executive Director, Maine Association for the Education of Young Children. “This historically undervalued workforce will be recognized and supported by the state investment proposed by Governor Mills and championed by Speaker Fecteau. We are thankful for this significant investment and the bipartisan support for child care in Maine. We know that investing in child care and early learning will have a positive impact that will be felt across our state in every community.” “With this school meals funding, Governor Mills is making a historic investment in Maine children. Ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals in school will mean that children have the fuel they need to learn, grow, and thrive, and it will go a long way toward ending child hunger in Maine,” said Justin Strasburger, Executive Director with Full Plates Full Potential. “We are so grateful to Governor Mills, Senate President Jackson, and Speaker Fecteau for their leadership to make Maine one of the first states in the nation to provide school meals at no cost to all students.” “I was impressed with the entire speech, and the specific support expressed for PreK expansion, for strengthened and improved broadband, for attaining the 55 percent level of funding for education in the state of Maine, and for the idea of a stabilization fund to help keep the state in this position in the future” said Steven Bailey, Executive Director of the Maine School Boards Association. “The recognition the Governor provided for the work schools have been doing to stay open and meet the needs students during the pandemic was indeed well-received.” “Live and Work in Maine is excited to hear that the Opportunity Maine tax credit will be simplified and expanded, and with the Governor's incorporation of the reform bill in her supplemental budget, it will finally be implemented,” said Nate Wildes, Executive Director of Live and Work in Maine. “The Credit has been a powerful tool for employers to attract and retain the talent they need to thrive, and with these changes, that tool becomes even stronger.”

On The Governor’s Investments In Health Care

“Hospitals have been under enormous strain throughout this pandemic but never more than now. COVID surges, staffing shortages and the accompanying financial losses have brought our hospitals to the brink. The Governor’s allocation of an additional $25 million couldn’t come at a more critical time,” said Steven Michaud, President of the Maine Hospital Association.“We thank her for her leadership and ask the Legislature to endorse the appropriation of these critically needed funds.” “The impact of COVID-19 on our nursing homes cannot be overstated, as weary caregivers persevere to provide care to thousands of vulnerable Maine citizens each day,” said Angela Cole Westhoff, President/ CEO of the Maine Health Care Association. “We appreciate Governor Mills' recognition of the continuing strain on nursing homes and are grateful for the announcement of additional resources as our members continue to fight the pandemic.” “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Maine like no other health threat in generations,”said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “But over the last two years, this grave challenge has highlighted the best in Maine people, in Maine communities, and in our first-rate health care system. And despite it, we have continued advance affordable health care, the systems for the safety of Maine children, and access to high-quality and affordable child care. Under the leadership of Governor Mills, Maine will emerge from the pandemic healthier and stronger.”

On Keeping Tuition Affordable at the University of Maine System

“Our commitment to affordability is one of the many ways we prioritize students and their success,” said University of Maine Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “The support of the state has been essential to our mission and keeping the cost of higher education within the means of Maine families. We are grateful for the governor’s leadership and support. If her appropriations package is passed by the Legislature, our University of Maine System universities will hold tuition flat for in-state students in the upcoming academic year.” “State investment in the University of Maine and important initiatives like the Maine Economic Improvement Fund drive discovery rooted in Maine,” said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, University of Maine President and UMS Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation. “We are grateful for the partnership and support we receive from Governor Mills and her administration, the Legislature and Maine’s congressional delegation.”

On the Governor’s Broadband Pledge and Expansion Plans

"Over the next year, the Maine Connectivity Authority, Connect Maine and a number of public and private partners will put more funding and technical assistance into local and regional connectivity efforts than ever before,” said Andrew Butcher, President of the Maine Connectivity Authority. “We will invest over $400 million to ensure Maine's digital infrastructure is equipped for a future of world class connectivity across all sectors and domains. For too long, we neglected to invest in our digital infrastructure. We now have a profound opportunity to create Maine's high-speed internet of the future and ensure everyone can connect.” “Governor Mills’ pledge that every person who wants to connect to high-speed internet will be able to do so by 2024 is a bold call to action to close the digital divide in our great State, and fulfills of one the key recommendations for Maine’s future economic prosperity from the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee. Bravo Governor Mills!” said Susan Corbett, Executive Director of the National Digital Equity Center and member of Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee. “Access to high-speed internet is absolutely critical to working remotely, doing homework online, or connecting with family members. Two years ago, an overwhelming majority of Mainers supported a $15 million broadband bond. This down payment on Maine’s future has already helped provide thousands of rural Mainers with a world class internet connection,” said Nick Battista, Chief Policy Officer at the Island Institute and Chair of the ConnectMaine Authority Board. “Governor Mills leadership on broadband gives rural communities hope of a brighter, more connected future.” “From investing to deploy internet access to reach unserved Mainers, to continually upgrading our network to provide fast and reliable broadband products at great value, to addressing affordability and adoption barriers, Charter has long been committed to increasing connectivity across the great state of Maine,” said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications. “Charter applauds Governor Mills’ bold initiative to quickly connect every Mainer to high-quality broadband and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership to do so.” “GWI is massively and enthusiastically in support of Governor Mills’ desire to have all Mainers have access to high speed internet by 2024,” said Kerem Durdag, President and Chief Operating Officer of GWI. “It is a generational opportunity to implement infrastructure that will play an elemental role in defining Maine's role in the 21st century by amplifying its economy, job creation, and diversity and inclusion of communities from the rural areas, national and global societies. We absolutely to our core believe that the intersection of public funds with private expertise and doing good, necessary and vital partnerships on a large scale is the calling of the day.” “Consolidated Communications is pleased with Governor Mills’ goal of getting every Mainer connected with high speed broadband by 2024,” said Sarah Davis, Senior Director of Government Relations for Consolidated Communications. “Through our investment in building fiber networks and work on public private partnerships in the state, Consolidated Communications is already making progress toward that goal. Consolidated looks forward to working with the Administration as we grow and expand our plans to bring Fidium fiber to more residents of Maine.”

On Commitment to Enhance Experiential Learning

“We enthusiastically accept Governor Mills’ challenge to expand summer outdoor learning and enrichment opportunities for Maine children. Our state has such an amazing bounty of natural resources for children to explore and learn from, and these experiences build a lifelong love of nature and adventure. We also know that getting outside and interacting with nature allows students to build teamwork and leadership skills, helps reduce stress and anxiety, and the new skills children learn in our vast outdoor classroom enable success inside the classroom as well,”said Pender Makin, Commissioner of the Department of Education. “In response to this challenge, the Department will collaborate with natural resource organizations to provide an immersive and engaging educational experience for students from all over the state. We look forward to engaging with them and our schools to deliver Maine students new opportunities to reconnect and explore all that Maine has to offer and learn from.” “Maine is truly a national leader in experiential environmental education and outdoor learning. We have the most talented and dedicated teachers working in partnership with innovative organizations, getting our students out of the classroom and into the community, learning and growing. It is incredibly exciting that Governor Mills is supporting new efforts, through the Department of Education, to advance experiential education and outdoor learning opportunities for Maine youth,” said Olivia Griset, Executive Director, Maine Environmental Education Association (MEEA). “As the statewide network of educators working to advance environmental and outdoor learning, we are very excited to see more support for our schools to create powerful, hands-on learning opportunities that will improve student health and well-being and connect our youth to their home and to the beautiful lands and waters of this incredible state.” “We are privileged in Maine to have a rich and diverse natural environment, a thriving community of organizations that support experiential learning in Maine’s outdoors, and so many educators who are deeply committed to providing meaningful learning experiences to students who learn best while doing. Today, more schools than ever have shifted outdoors as a response to the pandemic. This is why Governor Mills’ support is so meaningful in this moment – all of the pieces are in place for a transformative state-wide approach to giving all Maine youth meaningful outdoor learning opportunities,” said Nathan Broaddus, Network Coordinator for the Nature-Based Education Consortium. “We celebrate this new collaborative, and hope that for many youth it will be the beginning of a lifetime of learning about and connecting with their local community, environment, and themselves.” “Hearing Governor Mills say that she wants to support ‘hands-on experiences outside the classroom that will spark new perspectives, engender new friendships, and deliver new skills’ was really a highlight for me in her State of the State speech last night,” said Drew Dumsch, President/CEO of The Ecology School. “There is already such an amazing network of community environmental education organizations partnering with schools across Maine to get kids outside to learn. Knowing that Governor Mills wants the Department of Education to become an even stronger supporter of learning programs in conservation, agriculture and outdoor education going forward is something to celebrate.” "The Maine Tourism Association was glad to hear Governor Mills talking about experiential learning including getting students outdoors. Maine's many lakes, mountains, coastline, and public parks and lands make it a great place to teach students about nature and our traditional industries, including tourism-related skills,” said Maine Tourism Association CEO Tony Cameron. “We are also very interested to learn more details on the Governor's plans to improve the workforce crisis, which has hit the tourism industry particularly hard. While tourism had a successful summer season, as she noted, the industry still faces a steep recovery to make up for the pandemic-related losses and workforce presents one of the greatest obstacles to that recovery.” “The outdoor industry shares Governor Mills’ optimism for our state’s economy. As Maine continues to make an encouraging economic recovery, the outdoors have remained one of the constant bright spots, making our state a great place to live and work and supporting a thriving community of businesses,” said Jenny Kordick, Executive Director of Maine Outdoor Brands. “We are pleased that Governor Mills is prioritizing a response to investments in education and training, including efforts to connect more young people with outdoor experiential learning opportunities.”

On the Creation of a Silver Cabinet to Support Older Maine People