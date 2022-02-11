We Florida Financial Announces Today on National Foundation Day The Public Launch of The We Give Back Foundation
Celebrating 70 years of excellence, this leading credit union has developed a Foundation to benefit the community it has served since 1952MARGATE, FL, USA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial today, on National Foundation Day, announced the public launch of the We Give Back Foundation – a not-for-profit foundation, which is funded and supported by We Florida Financial – with a mission to improve the quality of life of those in underserved communities while inspiring volunteerism and empowering generosity.
“A business is only as successful as the community that surrounds it,” said Dawn Clark, Vice President of Marketing for We Florida Financial. “We are celebrating our 70th year anniversary and it thrills us to announce publicly the launch of the We Give Back Foundation to truly provide support to members, partners and local communities.”
Furthermore, the foundation will support organizations that work to eliminate barriers to success through innovative financial education, entrepreneurial development and community-driven aid. The We Give Back Foundation was launched internally among the We Florida Financial associates and partners in 2021 and to-date, has already made its first of many impacts. The Foundation has donated more than $20,000 to local and regional charities and through the volunteer work of their associates has planted more than 800 trees, cleaned miles of South Florida beaches and fed veteran families over the holidays.
“The We Give Back Foundation has ambitious plans to continue to support the community in which we’re fortunate to serve,” continues Clark. “And announcing the foundation publicly allows us to welcome the support of our associates and fellow business partners on a broader scale to partake in these charitable endeavors.”
For the latest information on upcoming initiatives and ways to engage with the foundation, visit www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 45,000 members and over $600 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. Funded and supported by We Florida Financial, the Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local underserved communities. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
