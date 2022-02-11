Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,705 in the last 365 days.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia Adds Popular Anime, Animation Guests to Lineup

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend.

Meet your Favorite Anime Voice Actors at FAN EXPO Philadelphia April 8-10

Philadelphia’s guests are anime-zing! Meet Christopher Sabat (My Hero Academia), Zach Aguilar (Demon Slayer), Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop) and so many more at FAN EXPO Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “My Hero Academia,” “Demon Slayer,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Mulan” are among the popular anime and animation franchises represented as FAN EXPO Philadelphia today announced the addition of 16 amazing voice actors to the event, set for April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Tickets for the first FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/buy-tickets/.

The talented lineup includes anime stars David Matranga, Justin Briner, Monica Rial, Trina Nishimura and Christopher Sabat (“My Hero Academia”); Zach Aguilar and Bryce Papenbrook (“Demon Slayer”); Sean Schemmel (“Dragon Ball Z”); and Steve Blum (“Cowboy Bebop”) as well as animation standouts Ken Page and Chris Sarandon (“The Nightmare Before Christmas”); Billy West (“Futurama”); Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars”), Bret Iwan (“Mickey Mouse”); Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan”); and Christina Vee (“Miraculous”). Additional voice talent will likely be added to the roster as the event nears.

They supplement the previously announced initial celebrity lineup which includes Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of "Smallville"; David Tennant of "Doctor Who"; a cast reunion of the Clerks franchise, including writer/director Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson; and the "Sons of Anarchy" trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.

PRESS
Media accreditation is now open to any press who wish to attend to cover this year’s show. Visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/media-inquiries/ to apply.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

For media inquiries contact:
Jerry Milani, FAN EXPO HQ
646-883-5022
jerry@fanexpohq.com
Jim DeLorenzo, Jim DeLorenzo PR
215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com

Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

FAN EXPO Philadelphia Adds Popular Anime, Animation Guests to Lineup

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.