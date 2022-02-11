Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Paul W. Danahy, Jr.

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development; Kimberly Overman, Chair of County Commission, Hillsborough County; Jane Castor, Mayor, Tampa

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: February 11, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative Paul W. Danahy, Jr.

On February 1, 2022, Former Representative Paul W. Danahy, Jr. passed away at the age of 93. Danahy served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. He worked as an attorney in private practice before serving as an Assistant Attorney General in 1957. He went on to represent Hillsborough County in the Florida House of Representatives from 1966 until 1974. During his time in the Florida House, he served on several committees including the Local Government Committee and Community Affairs Committee. In 1975, he was appointed Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit by Governor Reubin Askew and was elevated to the 2nd District Court of Appeal in 1977. Judge Danahy will be remembered for his service to our great state in all three branches of government.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, the City Hall of Tampa, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 11, 2022.

###