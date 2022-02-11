Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1000827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jolleymore, Sgt. Doll, Trooper Valenti, Trooper Cote                            

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/11/22 0905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 SB exit 12 Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Azra Music                                              

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, traveling north in the south bound lane. Troopers out of Headquarters and the Williston Barracks quickly located the vehicle and safely got the operator stopped. The operator was identified as Azra Music, 61, of Winooski. Music was arrested without incident and released subsequently released with a citation ordering her to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2022 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden     

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

