Williston Barracks / Wrong Way Driver
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1000827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jolleymore, Sgt. Doll, Trooper Valenti, Trooper Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/11/22 0905 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 SB exit 12 Williston, VT
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Azra Music
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 11, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a wrong way driver on Interstate 89, traveling north in the south bound lane. Troopers out of Headquarters and the Williston Barracks quickly located the vehicle and safely got the operator stopped. The operator was identified as Azra Music, 61, of Winooski. Music was arrested without incident and released subsequently released with a citation ordering her to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 12, 2022 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
