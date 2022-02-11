U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closure, Periodic Stoppages at Night Next Week for Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures and periodic brief stoppages will be in place on northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) on Monday, February 14, from 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM the following morning for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, periodic lane closures also may be in place in the work area during the remainder of the week on:

Southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway), Monday through Friday from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway), Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Current work to rehabilitate and re-deck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct and repair the Fox Street overpass will continue until late February before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure. The entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #