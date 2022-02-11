U.S. 202 (Dekalb Street) Lane Closures for Local Trail Improvement Project in Bridgeport Borough, Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 202 (DeKalb Street) motorists will encounter a lane closure in both directions between 2nd Street and Washington Street in Bridgeport Borough and Norristown, Montgomery County, beginning Friday, February 18, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will remain in place through late September.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

