I-79 Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane daylight and overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park boroughs and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships, Allegheny County will begin Monday, February 14 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 in both directions between the Neville Island Bridge and I-279 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through early March. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Crews will conduct line eradication and painting and temporary barrier installation in preparation for the northbound I-79 traffic crossover implementation at the end of February. Details will be provided in advance of the crossover.

The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Future improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

