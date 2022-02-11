Direct EB-5 Fund Announced for Celeb-Favorite Sugar Factory, Feb. 15 Launch Event Planned
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live virtual launch event on Tuesday, February 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM EST. EB5AN managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will be joined by Sugar Factory CEO Charissa Davidovici to announce the launch of new direct EB-5 investment fund. Register here to attend or watch the recorded event later.
Founded in 2009, Sugar Factory has grown to more two dozen locations in the U.S. and abroad. Sugar Factory's next phase of expansion will add locations in Philadelphia, Miami Beach, Miami, Aventura, and Jacksonville. Imagined as a bar and restaurant inside a candy store, Sugar Factory offers guests classic American fare, unique cocktails, and its world-famous desserts in a fun and colorful setting. Ranked as America's most followed restaurant on social media by Food & Wine Magazine, Sugar Factory has earned a loyal following of A-list celebrities and has become the go-to destination for a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
“We are thrilled to be working with Charissa Davidovici and her team,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “Under Charissa’s leadership, Sugar Factory has become an iconic American brand in a little over a dozen years. The business model is an investor’s dream. We are beyond excited to offer immigrant investors the chance to participate in Sugar Factory’s U.S. expansion.”
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. Historically, the regional center program has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments. However, this program expired on June 30, 2021, and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” added Silverman. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program has left many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. Investors want high certainty of execution and low risk. An investment in Sugar Factory provides exactly that.”
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad and those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
