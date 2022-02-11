A to Z Locksmith Celebrating Its 13th Year in Business

An industry leader in providing locksmith and security services in Toronto has reached a new milestone.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 70 percent of all businesses fail within their first ten years of opening their doors. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with A to Z Locksmith are proud to announce today that it is celebrating 13 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customer for the past 13 years,” said Roman Ovchinnikov, locksmith/security consultant and spokesperson for A to Z Locksmith. “We would not be where we are today without the support of our customers, so we salute our customers for allowing us to serve them.”

A to Z Locksmith's mission is to provide quality locksmith and security services at affordable and competitive rates. As a locksmith team serving the greater Toronto area, the company has provided mobile locksmith services to commercial and residential customers since 2009.

According to The Wall Street Journal, about 600,000 establishments permanently close per year. However, the pandemic resulted in the permanent closure of 200,000 additional U.S. establishments during the first year of the viral outbreak.

Roman noted that while A to Z Locksmith is celebrating its 13th anniversary, it is adding more services to serve its customers and community.

The company recently launched its Lock-It Forward Program (https://atozlocksmith.ca/lock-it-forward) for nonprofits and needy individuals.

As to how the Lock-It Forward Program works, Roman said, "We ask our local community to submit stories of a nonprofit organization or people they know who need a door, lock, or any other physical security service and victims of crime in particular but can't afford it due to some difficulties in life they may have experienced. Once these stories are submitted, our employees vote on the top candidates and announce the winner. The recipient receives up to $2,000 worth of free physical security services."

For more information, please visit https://atozlocksmith.ca/blog-new/ and https://atozlocksmith.ca/about-us-new/.

About A To Z Locksmith

In today's world, safety is paramount! You want to ensure that your family, possessions, and livelihood are fully protected. That's what we're here for. Our mission is to provide top-quality locksmith and security services at affordable and competitive rates. As a locksmith team serving the greater Toronto area, we've been providing mobile locksmith services for commercial and residential customers since 2009.



