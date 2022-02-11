Steady Mergers in the Payment Processing Industry Connect the Market
Payment processing is a field fast becoming smaller by mergers and acquisitions aligning stronger players with their readily acquirable counterparts.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As new payment processing companies emerge, more are combining to gain greater control in the unpredictable industry. In terms of brand recognition, the average consumer is unfamiliar with smaller names. As a result, it’s been difficult for new and local players to gain footing in the larger industry of credit card processing.
Some businesses have tried to enter the field by offering niche services. Companies that provide unique solutions like a high risk merchant account, cater their services to businesses that incur higher risk when it comes to online transactions. In this case, the higher risk goes back onto the merchant provider while the online retailer pays a slight premium for the service.
On the other hand, large conglomerates like Square dominate the low risk space with instant approvals, flat rates, and user-friendly terminal upgrades. However, it’s not an easy payday even when processing is steady and well-recognized.
In the past six months, PayPal’s stock has decreased by over 50% in the moderating market. As a result, these drastic changes at the top of the market create shifts in those below. To that point, small companies have been emerging and combine at a fast pace to account for uncertainty.
These mergers are stringing together critical payment tools for increasingly powerful players. Tools like chargeback protection, fraud detection, and payment gateways are just some of the key components of a full-service payment solution. With a complete range of resources, providers no longer have to outsource partners. Instead, they can upsell merchants with their own internal products.
The change is likely to continue as businesses rise to take on new challenges like crypto merchant accounts. The future is uncertain, but businesses are leveraging what they can for a shot at securing parts of a bigger plan they have yet to fully envision.
