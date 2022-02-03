Merchant In High Risk Industries Find New Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchants in high risk industries have historically had a difficult time obtaining payment processing, but with regulatory changes banks are opening their doors as high risk merchant account providers.
Industries like cannabis, delta-8, and kratom offer products that banks are averse to boarding. This is because emerging products create an uncertain legal space especially with new consumable products. Cannabis for example has undergone a mass legalization over the last decades, and now online sales are beginning to match banking rulebooks.
Payment processing involves the different parties that make up the transaction process when it comes to using electronic forms of payment. For example, a key player in online credit card processing is PayKings - a high risk merchant provider that gives businesses the ability to accept credit card payments online.
With an influx of new companies capitalizing on consumable trends like kratom and kava tea, there is an ‘unknown’ space when it comes to the risks involved on the payments side. In most cases unique products aren’t covered under the Terms and Conditions agreed on by large-scale payment processors. In contrast, the high risk space continues to grow more competitive for brokers of the process.
Dustin Kapper
