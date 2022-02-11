First look at Paula Baack's Rescue the Teacher, Save the Child! & photographer Louis Valenti's Seasons of the Pine Bush

Seasons of the Pine Bush by Louis Valenti Seasons of the Pine Bush (available in paperback and hardcover) Rescue the Teacher, Save the Child! Author Paula Baack

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasons of the Pine Bush by Louis Valenti is an extraordinary nature photography book that captures both the wonderous beauty and the spirit of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, a National Natural landmark located in Upstate New York. The Albany Pine Bush is predominantly defined by its gently rolling sand dunes and pine trees that support an extraordinary habitat, home to more than 1,500 plant and animal species, including 75 New York State designed Species of Greatest Conservation Need.

The photographs in this book include stunning landscapes, trails, wildflowers, trees, rare plants, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects including many of its most popular inhabitants such as the Karner Blue Butterfly, Red-tailed Hawk, Green Frog and White-tailed Deer. The photographs are accompanied by quotes and poems from famous writers such as Thoreau, Keats, Emerson, and many others.

Through his photography, Louis Valenti attempts to inspire an appreciation and deeper understanding of the beauty and uniqueness of places such as the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. His photographs are widely recognized in the Capital Region of New York. Prints and photograph cards of his work are available from Louis Valenti Photography.

For more information about Louis Valenti Photography, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Louis-Valenti-Photography-100175042393390

Highlighting: Author Paula Baack's Rescue the Teacher, Save the Child!

When former music teacher Paula Baack was forced into retirement for helping a student in need it made local and national news. The now retired teacher has written a book about her experience, hoping to help educators from administrative levels to the classroom in her book, Rescue the Teacher, Save the Child! With a 46 year career educating over 6000 students in three states, 15 schools, 23 classrooms and 17 grade levels, Ms. Baack will not only illuminate today's issues in education but she will also provide real solutions. This book is offers an enlightening analysis for parents and educators alike.

Paula Baack now offers speaking engagements to teachers and administrators at schools across the United States. If you are interested in ordering books, scheduling a webinar or a speaking engagement for your school district, please contact Ms. Baack via https://rescuetheteacher.com/