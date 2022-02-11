Cable Holds Court: March Madness and NBA Games on Cable Makes Advertising to Sports Enthusiasts a Slam Dunk
While we’ve always been a leader in the mix, we are especially excited about our offering and options this season.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) – a joint venture among Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – today announced that it is poised to deliver top results for marketers as basketball enthusiasts tune into their favorite cable stations for NCAA’s March Madness 2022 and the NBA playoffs and All Star Game.
— NYI’s SVP of Sales, Charlie Holmes
Notably, the NBA’s All-Star weekend, Feb. 18-20, unleashes four months of steady nightly action on regional sports networks, ESPN, TBS, and TNT. This period delivers highly engaged audiences and some of the most desirable media for advertisers across retail, automotive, travel, and home-improvement verticals. At a time when 80% of cable-viewing households watch sports and sports-related content on cable and 86% of the top 30 cable telecasts are sports/sports-related (according to Altice USA set-top box data), NYI has returned to a level of readiness comparable to 2018 levels.
In addition to its sweeping command of some of the most premium inventory available this season, NYI is uniquely poised to deliver targeted, engaged audiences and optimize them over the coming weeks, due to their foothold in the region as well as their specialty capabilities and services. Notably, advertisers are able to tap into NYI geo-targeting capabilities and proprietary data and attribution to reach audiences across screens. By working closely with the team at NYI, advertisers can meet, and in many cases exceed, their marketing objectives during this important season.
NYI’s Audience One is central to the company’s ability to deliver strong results for its clients. It is a data-driven, multi-screen platform that enables clients to capture impressions through on-demand, live streams, apps, websites, and linear television – all of which can be packaged into a single transaction.
New York provides the rare chance for local advertisers to seize the larger audience that comes with this seasonal streak of games and stand-out performances, and NYI’s capabilities, technology and platform provide the speed to market needed to capture the opportunity. Specifically, the size of the New York market combined with NYI capabilities allows brands to minimize risk.
“While we’ve always been a leader in the mix, we are especially excited about our offering and options this season,” said NYI’s SVP of Sales, Charlie Holmes. “We are effectively the main source to reach sports fans during March Madness and these signature NBA games.”
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, and advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s No. 1 market.
