Monitored Therapeutics GoSpiro Spirometer Monitors Patients in Pulmotect’s Two Successful COVID- 19 Phase 2 Studies

Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Delivers Lab-Quality Results

DUBLIN, OHIO, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulmotect, Inc., recently announced results from two Phase 2 clinical trials undertaken to evaluate the inhalation of its PUL-042 immunomodulatory therapy for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Results from these trials support the potential of PUL-042 in reducing the severity of COVID-19.

Inhaled PUL-042 stimulates the lung’s powerful immune system to protect against a wide range of respiratory pathogens in multiple animal models. During the two Phase 2 trials, PUL042 was evaluated in one trial as a disease limiting treatment in patients with early, symptomatic infection and in the second trial, as a prophylactic application, in subjects with known exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Monitored Therapeutics (MTI) GoSpiro® Spirometer, coupled with the Company’s GoCarePortal, was used by sites to measure participating subjects’ respiratory function and upload data for timely reviews. “We were pleased to have our technology be an important component of this immediately relevant study that may have significant impact during this pandemic” said Michael Taylor, Monitored Therapeutics CEO. “Our GoSpiro diagnostic spirometer was specifically designed to accurately collect laboratory quality lung function data from the home or clinic as required by the Pulmotect study.”

“Accurately measuring pulmonary function was a key component of our double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trials in subjects exposed to or infected with SARS-CoV-2” said Colin Broom, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pulmotect. “MTI’s GoSpiro allowed participating sites and Pulmotect to accurately monitor the respiratory effects and tolerability of inhaled PUL-042 on patients at risk for developing this severe disease.”



About Monitored Therapeutics Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics Inc. is focused on solutions for the management of respiratory diseases like COPD, Asthma, Lung Transplant, and Cystic Fibrosis. The Company provides remote patient monitoring solutions for in-home and clinic use supporting healthcare organizations as well as pharmaceutical clinical trials. Founded in 2011, the Company’s mission is to extend Access to Care to the patient and provider through a standardized platform, increasing Patient Engagement, Drug Adherence and Quality of Life while decreasing overall healthcare costs by keeping patients in their homes and out of the hospital.

About Pulmotect, Inc.

Pulmotect is developing PUL-042, a clinical stage, first-in-class, inhaled, immunomodulatory agent. A synergistic agonist that amplifies the innate immune defenses of the lung epithelial mucosa to provide broad-spectrum, pathogen-agnostic protection against respiratory infections. Invented at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center/Texas A&M University, PUL-042 has patents issued in 27 countries, both as a stand-alone composition of matter product and in combination with antivirals. PUL-042 R&D has been supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIAID, NIGMS), the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), other funding agencies, and the Fannin Innovation Studio. For more information, visit www.pulmotect.com.