Exclusive Speaker Interview with Colonel Ståle Rudiløkken, Norwegian Armed Forces

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 3 weeks to go until the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2022, taking place on 1st to 2nd March 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. This year’s conference will welcome over 120 attendees, this focused meeting is a must for all wishing to stay up to date on defence logistics in the Central and Eastern European region.

At the 7th Annual Conference, delegates will stand a chance to listen to high level panel discussions featuring supply chain and procurement managers from the military.

To secure your attendance for the conference, please visit www.defence-logisticscee.com/PR3EIN - with just three weeks to go, interested delegates are encouraged to register before registration closes.

Ahead of the conference in March, SMi Group caught up with Colonel Ståle Rudiløkken, Director of Staff, Norwegian Armed Forces for a speaker interview – see below an excerpt of the interview:

1.How does your role correlate to defence logistics and what are your responsibilities as the Director of Staff within the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation?

I am managing the NDLO staff in its work supporting CG NDLO with directing the logistics for the NOR Armed Forces.

2.What are you currently working on in the field of defence logistics and supply chain management?

The field of responsibility is wide and includes the full span of defence logistics.

3.Following from this, do you have any major priorities going forward?

The main priority is modernisation and increasing effectiveness in the hole value chain.

4.Are you collaborating with any allies to create strengthen your joint logistic capabilities?

We have an extensive collaboration with several allies. Strengthening Norwegian capabilities is a venture that goes hand in hand with being NATO in the High North. This includes close collaboration with the US, but also other allies on operational as well as logistic capabilities.

5.Finally, why do you think it is important to keep the defence logistics community connected via this conference?

Information sharing and building arenas for sharing ideas are to cornerstones of development and capacity building.

Colonel Ståle Rudiløkken, Director of Staff, Norwegian Armed Forces will be presenting on day two of the Defence Logistics Central and East Europe Conference on “The Role Of The NDLO In Building Logistics And Support Capabilities For The NOR Armed Forces And NATO In The High North” which will cover:

•An overview of the mission and capabilities of the NDLO in generating effective supply chain management strategies

•Updates to Maintenance Repair Overhaul and Logistics Support methods being provided by the NDLO

•A word on maintaining effective communication and cyber capabilities for the Norwegian Armed Forces

•Challenges experienced by the NDLO during the COVID-19 period and strategies set up to sustain Norwegian operational effectiveness

To download the conference brochure and two-day agenda, please visit

Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference

1 – 2 March 2022

Budapest, Hungary

#DEFLOG

#DEFLOG

