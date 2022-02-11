How consumers can avoid fakes while shopping for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Demand for authentic luxury is on the rise.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer demand for luxury goods is at an all-time high, particularly when shopping for last-minute gifts. Not everyone who loves luxury brands can afford the high prices of brands like Tiffany, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Rolex Chanel, and others, which leads them to look for ways to save.One of the best ways to save big bucks on fine jewelry, luxury watches, and designer handbags is to buy secondhand instead of new. That's why more and more shoppers are looking for used items at a discount. Buyer beware, in this hot market, fakes are on the rise. Last-minute shoppers are particularly susceptible to scams if their guard is down as they rush to buy gifts before February 14th.According to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol , the counterfeit market supports crimes, ruins the reputation of brands, contributes to an unethical labor market, and results in a negative ownership experience for the buyer, leaving them with a worthless fake.Local business leader Nick Fulton offers the following three tips to help consumers avoid falling victim to scams:CRAFTSMANSHIP AND APPEARANCE: "Luxury items are well made from high-quality materials," Fulton explains. When examining luxury items, the team at USA Pawn looks for the quality and authenticity of the materials that are a part of the piece and how it is constructed.SHOP AT A REPUTABLE SOURCE: "The best way to avoid buying fake merchandise is to shop at a trusted and reputable business." His USA Pawn stores have been in business in Mississippi for over 30 years and have pawnshop locations in Pearl, Jackson, Vicksburg, and Canton. They have hundreds of positive Google reviews from customers who trust them for their luxury item purchases.MODERN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: Reputable dealers will have a highly-trained team and the latest technology to test the items. "We use A.I. technology to verify every item that we buy, pawn, or sell," Fulton says."Customers trust us when buying popular gifts such as engagement rings, diamond jewelry, Rolex watches, or designer handbags," he says, adding, "We're always happy to help with free gold testing for fine jewelry or verification of other items. Nobody should be ripped off just because they're in a rush."ABOUT USA PAWN: USA Pawn and Jewelry is an award-winning family-owned and operated Mississippi business with pawnshop locations in Jackson, Pearl, Canton, and Vicksburg. More information is available by calling 601-501-7296, emailing info@usapawn.com, or visiting their website at www.usapawn.com

