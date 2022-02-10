Public- and private-sector organisations reminded to adhere to anti-COVID-19 guideline post holiday season

MACAU, February 10 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre called on public services and the private-sector organisations to keep on paying close attention to a guideline related to management of COVID-19 risk, particularly in the aftermath of the Lunar New Year holidays. This was in view of a new wave of infection occurring on the mainland and in Hong Kong.

To help prevent any local outbreak, public- and private-sector organisations should enhance their awareness of the health status and contact history of their staff, especially of those workers that had travelled outside Macao during the holidays. Other advice listed in the guideline, a document titled “Recommendations for Organisations on Management of Workers”, can be found on the dedicated website – https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/en.aspx#clg17668.

Individuals who have recently been either to places outside Guangdong Province, or to Shenzhen within Guangdong, should undergo a further nucleic acid test within four to seven days of their most recent one (including the test done at a boundary checkpoint upon arrival). Results from either a free or paid-for test service are admissible for the purposes of post-trip testing. A free test can be booked via https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook. The result of a free test will not be displayed on the individual’s Macao Health Code, and cannot be used as proof for boundary crossing outward from Macao.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stressed many of those infected with the Omicron variant commonly found globally, are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Anyone who develops any of the following symptoms: fever; headache; dry cough; sore throat; nasal obstruction; nasal discharge; and reduced sense of either taste or smell, should seek immediate medical attention, and undergo a COVID-19 nucleic acid test. That applies in particular to any individuals that have symptoms at the same time as, or successively to, either family members, co-workers, classmates, or friends. Medical attention and testing should also be sought by any individuals that show the above symptoms after either meeting people from outside Macao or travelling outside Macao.