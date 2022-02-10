Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,800 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister and NATO delegation discuss issues of stronger security in the region

LITHUANIA, February 10 - On 9 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with Mircea Geoană, NATO Deputy Secretary General, and Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee to discuss the security situation in the region, Russia’s destabilizing actions, strengthening of NATO’s defence and deterrence, and additional security measures in the eastern part of the Alliance.

The Prime Minister emphasised that NATO’s unity and strong stance were important as never before in the face of the greatest security challenge since the end of the Cold War and Russia’s attempt to divide Europe into spheres of influence.

‘We see an unprecedented military build-up on the borders of Ukraine and in Belarus. This is fundamentally changing the security situation in the region, which is why it is so important to strengthen NATO security measures in our region’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to the Prime Minister, a diplomatic solution must be sought and hoped for, while realising however that only a strong and principled NATO response can prompt Russia to de-escalate the situation.

You just read:

Prime Minister and NATO delegation discuss issues of stronger security in the region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.