Prime Minister and NATO delegation discuss issues of stronger security in the region

LITHUANIA, February 10 - On 9 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with Mircea Geoană, NATO Deputy Secretary General, and Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee to discuss the security situation in the region, Russia’s destabilizing actions, strengthening of NATO’s defence and deterrence, and additional security measures in the eastern part of the Alliance.

The Prime Minister emphasised that NATO’s unity and strong stance were important as never before in the face of the greatest security challenge since the end of the Cold War and Russia’s attempt to divide Europe into spheres of influence.

‘We see an unprecedented military build-up on the borders of Ukraine and in Belarus. This is fundamentally changing the security situation in the region, which is why it is so important to strengthen NATO security measures in our region’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

According to the Prime Minister, a diplomatic solution must be sought and hoped for, while realising however that only a strong and principled NATO response can prompt Russia to de-escalate the situation.