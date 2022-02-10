Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,878 in the last 365 days.

Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – March 9 – 930am-1030am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems at thoughtfully determined points throughout the year. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which had occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Part of each webinar will be dedicated to ADVISER status updates, so any district users who attended the old meeting are encouraged to sign up for the webinars instead.

In March, the schedule is: 9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner) 10:00 am – 10:30 am Counselor and Library/Media Specialist Not Endorsed Collection (Micki Charf, Todd Wolverton – The Office of Accountability, Accreditation, and Program Approval)

Additionally, a pre-recorded video will be made available for review: Nonpublic Federal Programs Within Boundaries Consultation​ and Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form collections (Jim Kent – Federal Programs)

The event is free, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

(These webinars are completely free to attend, however we do require you register for each date. As webinar dates pass, the ‘Upcoming Webinar’ box will be updated to reflect information and a registration link to the next scheduled webinar. Archive recordings of past webinars will be available under the accordion menus approximately 48 hours following the live broadcast.)

You just read:

Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – March 9 – 930am-1030am CST

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.