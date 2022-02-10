Alexei Overchuk’s working meeting with Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, February 10 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on topical matters of bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Alexei Overchuk and Bakhyt Sultanov prioritised trade and investment, the transport and logistics complex, education and science, as well as cooperation between regions.

They also reviewed the implementation of agreements, reached during the work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, further steps to expand bilateral cooperation and deepen integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.