Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,906 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk’s working meeting with Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, February 10 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk had a working meeting with Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on topical matters of bilateral and multilateral trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Alexei Overchuk and Bakhyt Sultanov prioritised trade and investment, the transport and logistics complex, education and science, as well as cooperation between regions.

They also reviewed the implementation of agreements, reached during the work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, further steps to expand bilateral cooperation and deepen integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk’s working meeting with Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.