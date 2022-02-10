Governor Abbott Reappoints Cox As Canadian River Compact Commissioner

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Roger Cox as the Canadian River Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. The commissioner is responsible for administering the provisions of the Canadian River Compact entered into by Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and the United States, and he has all of the power and duties prescribed by the Canadian River Compact.

Roger Cox of Amarillo is a lawyer and shareholder at Underwood Law Firm. He is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Farm & Ranch Real Estate Law, Commercial Real Estate Law, and Business Bankruptcy Law. He is immediate past vice president of the State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Law Section and a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. He is president of the Tri State Youth Shooting Sports Foundation and previously volunteered as president and trustee to the Kelln Zimmer Memorial Scholarship Foundation. He also previously served as a member of the National Board of Directors of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Cox received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Saint Mary’s University School of Law.