Hallmark Health Care Solutions Attains New Security Certification, Joins Ecosystem of High-Performing Software Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with its mission to meet the highest performance and quality standards in the healthcare sector, Hallmark Health Care Solutions has achieved Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2 Type II) audit certification for its data security controls. Additionally, the company has been confirmed as a Microsoft Gold Partner in eight competency areas.
As one of the fastest-growing firms in healthcare technology, Hallmark Health Care Solutions specializes in cloud-based solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, and medical groups to optimize workforce management, compensation management, and contract management. From the Heisenberg II and Einstein II platforms, healthcare organizations can fill job openings and shifts faster, substantially reduce labor expenses, and gain control of physician compensation and contracting – all of which are critically important for overcoming today’s labor challenges and transitioning into value-based reimbursement models.
To facilitate these outcomes, Hallmark Health Care Solutions employs the most rigorous practices in handling sensitive data and meeting the highest performance standards, as evidenced by two of its most recent achievements: SOC 2 Type II certification and Microsoft Gold Partner status.
“We have built our platform on a solid, secure foundation to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data,” says Neeraj Isaac, Chief Technology Officer at Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “Advancing on that foundation, we are investing heavily in our technology to securely scale.”
SOC 2 Type II Certification
In conjunction with its existing SOC 1 Type II certification, the newly attained SOC 2 Type II certification offers strong assurance to clients that they can trust Hallmark Health Care Solutions to keep their data safe, secure, and private. To obtain the SOC 2 Type II certification, Hallmark Health Care Solutions underwent a stringent and extensive audit from an independent third-party auditor licensed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The audit verified and concluded that Hallmark Health Care Solutions meets the AICPA’s high standards for data security controls, with zero exceptions noted.
The result, for companies using SOC 2 Type II certified software partners, means substantially reduced risk of data breaches and other costly vulnerabilities.
Microsoft Gold Partnership
To host its Software-as-a-Service offerings, Hallmark Health Care Solutions uses the Microsoft Azure platform, one of the most secure and scalable cloud infrastructures available. After meeting rigorous performance thresholds, passing the necessary certification exams, and providing customer references, Hallmark Health Care Solutions was recently named a Microsoft Gold Partner in eight competencies. Those competencies include Application Development, Application Integration, Cloud Platform, DevOps, Data Platform, Windows & Devices, Communications, and Project & Portfolio Management.
Because Microsoft awards Gold Partner status exclusively to its top-performing Microsoft partners, this achievement underscores Hallmark Health Care Solutions’ deep commitment to meeting best-in-class performance standards within specified areas. As a Gold Partner, Hallmark Health Care Solutions joins an elite ecosystem of Microsoft partners, vendors, and support services.
“We work relentlessly to ensure our clients can use our services with absolute confidence,” says Chief Information Security Officer Jim Foote. “These achievements validate our dedication to meeting the highest security, performance, and business standards in the industry.”
To learn more, visit hallmarkhcs.com/solutions.
About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.
Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 50,000 healthcare professionals in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered tens of millions of dollars in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technology.
HHCS’ workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit einsteinii.com and heisenbergii.com.
