Biosimilars Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biosimilars market size is expected to grow from $15.67 billion in 2021 to $19.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar market is expected to reach $42.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the biosimilars market.

The global biosimilars market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and offer no clinical difference as compared to biologics. Biosimilars are made once the patent of biologics is expired.

Global Biosimilars Market Trends

Production of new insulin biosimilars is trending in the biosimilars market. The key players operating in the biosimilars market are investing in creating a biosimilar of insulin. This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers.

Global Biosimilars Market Segments

The global biosimilars market is segmented:

By Product: Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

By Type: Human Growth Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Interferon, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others

By Application: Oncology, Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others

By Geography: The global biosimilar market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biosimilars market, share, segments and geographies, trends, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biosimilars market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pfizer, Amgen, Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly and Company, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, STADA Arzneimittel, Sandoz International, Samsung Bioepis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, AMEGA Biotech S.A., Bioton S.A., Innovent Biologics International, Allergan plc, BioXpress Therapeutics, 3SBio, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Lupin Merck, Novartis, Ratiopharm, Wockhardt, Zydus Cadila, Allergan Plc., Hospira International., Actavis International., Johnson & Johnson and Roche.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

