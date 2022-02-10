Submit Release
Hà Nội to boost food promotion programmes

VIETNAM, February 10 - Customers buy food at a supermarket during a promotion event. — Photo congthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued a plan to implement the campaign "Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods" this year.

The campaign will provide a boost to the local food industry and is expected to attract from 1,000 to 2,000 businesses in all sectors.

It will be held in May, July, and November this year.

The Hà Nội People's Committee assigned the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate with departments to organise the programme in accordance with pandemic safety regulations.

The Hà Nội Promotion Centre was tasked to cooperate with the Department of Industry and Trade and to organise the 2022 Hà Nội Promotion Month Plan and report on the results.

Along with the programme, the city will encourage agricultural production, ensure maximum supply of agricultural, forestry, aquatic products and processed foods and develop the traceability system using QR codes.

It will also control food safety and develop safe production - supply - consumption chains for agricultural produce.

Hà Nội will also mobilise investment resources to build or renovate 310 markets, including six wholesale markets. — VNS

