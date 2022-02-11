Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 at 0221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police took a report that Whiteman was violating his of conditions of release. Upon further investigation it was determined Whiteman was in violation of his conditions of release. Whiteman was taken into custody, processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.