Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 at 0221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police took a report that Whiteman was violating his of conditions of release.  Upon  further investigation it was determined Whiteman was in violation of his conditions of release.  Whiteman was taken into custody, processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2022 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

