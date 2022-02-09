Governor signs 10th bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 9, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed one bill. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 10. Information on this bill can be found below.

SB96: Correctional Officer Eligibility Amendments. Iwamoto, J.

Download a copy of this press release here, and find more information about signed legislation here.

###