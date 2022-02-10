Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,844 in the last 365 days.

Launching Utah’s Clean Slate law

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 10, 2022) — This is an important day for the state of Utah: Our Clean Slate law officially goes into effect.

Utah’s Clean Slate law will clear about 400,000 criminal records automatically, and is projected to affect hundreds of thousands of criminal records into the future.

Utah’s Clean Slate law will impact Utahns whose cases were dismissed with prejudice, and certain qualifying misdemeanor conviction records for individuals who have remained crime-free for a set period of time.

  • Individuals must remain conviction-free for five to seven years (depending on the level of the offense) in order to qualify.
  • Covered offenses include misdemeanor A drug possession, most misdemeanor B, and C level offenses, and all infractions.
  • Utah’s Clean Slate law will not clear any felony records, domestic violence related offenses, registered sex offenses, simple assault, or DUI offenses. Some of these cases may be eligible for clearance under the petition-based process, but will not be automatically cleared.
  • Some individuals will have too many total records to qualify for any automatic clearance under Utah’s Clean Slate law.

This is a very important issue to our administration, and we’re so excited that it’s fully implemented. We believe in the rule of law and we believe in holding people accountable — we also believe in second chances.

Watch our news conference about the law here, and find more resources at cleanslateutah.org.

###

You just read:

Launching Utah’s Clean Slate law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.