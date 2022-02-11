PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safe and Sober Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers to practice safe driving behaviors on Super Bowl Sunday as impaired motorists could be a potential factor.

During the weekend, motorists should consider the dangers of impaired driving this Sunday. Whether celebrating the big game or any other time drinking becomes part of the plan, remember to plan ahead with a designated driver.

Local law enforcement will increase efforts to get impaired drivers off the road and keep innocent lives safe.

Some people will decide not to gather this year to celebrate the Super Bowl, however those who do are advised to consider the following safety tips:

Prepare your snacks ahead of time so there is no need to leave.

Have plenty of water available, especially if alcohol is present.

Consider making mocktails as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.

Never mix your medications with alcohol.

Additionally, drivers are reminded alcohol consumption is not the only path leading to a DUI arrest. Law enforcement also work to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication. Drug-impairment is just as dangerous on the road, which speaks to the importance of knowing how prescribed medications can affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Both alcohol and drugs, legal and illegal, can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impact others on the road.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, from 2017 to 2021 there were 2,369 crashes statewide from 6:00 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 a.m. the following day. Those crashes resulted in 12 fatalities.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving and distracted driving can be found online in PennDOT’s Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

