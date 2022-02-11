Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,845 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safe and Sober Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers to practice safe driving behaviors on Super Bowl Sunday as impaired motorists could be a potential factor.

During the weekend, motorists should consider the dangers of impaired driving this Sunday. Whether celebrating the big game or any other time drinking becomes part of the plan, remember to plan ahead with a designated driver.

Local law enforcement will increase efforts to get impaired drivers off the road and keep innocent lives safe.

Some people will decide not to gather this year to celebrate the Super Bowl, however those who do are advised to consider the following safety tips:

  • Prepare your snacks ahead of time so there is no need to leave.

  • Have plenty of water available, especially if alcohol is present.

  • Consider making mocktails as an alternative to alcoholic beverages.

  • Never mix your medications with alcohol.

Additionally, drivers are reminded alcohol consumption is not the only path leading to a DUI arrest. Law enforcement also work to identify motorists impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication. Drug-impairment is just as dangerous on the road, which speaks to the importance of knowing how prescribed medications can affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Both alcohol and drugs, legal and illegal, can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impact others on the road.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, from 2017 to 2021 there were 2,369 crashes statewide from 6:00 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6:00 a.m. the following day. Those crashes resulted in 12 fatalities.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

PennDOT’s media center offers resources for safety organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders. Social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as seat belts, impaired driving and distracted driving can be found online in PennDOT’s Media Center.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safe and Sober Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.