Travel Alert for North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) in Apollo

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming traffic disruptions February 14 through February 17, 2022 on North Warren Avenue (State Route 56/River Road) in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County as part of the Apollo Group Bridges project.

North Warren Avenue (State Route 56) in Apollo near North 11th Street (State Route 2052) will have intermittent traffic stoppages while box culvert sections are delivered onsite. Stoppages should be less than 15 minutes at a time between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.

Construction on this project has resumed with no anticipated traffic disruptions except for when box culvert sections are being delivered.

Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA is the contractor for the Apollo Group Bridges project. There is an anticipated completion date of December 2023 for this $4.9 million dollar project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

