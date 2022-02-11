PennDOT Names New Maintenance Manager in Centre and Clinton Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 has appointed Pete Kempf as the new Highway Maintenance Manager in Centre and Clinton counties. This follows District 2’s recently completed effort to bring the counties together as a joint organization. District 2 serves nine counties in the north central region, including Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter.

Mr. Kempf has been serving as the Clinton County Maintenance Manager since June 2020. He assumed his new duties to oversee both counties on January 29.

“We’re thrilled to have Pete step into this new and challenging position”, said District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “As an established Manager in Clinton County, Pete has a thorough knowledge of Maintenance. He’s also served in an acting capacity in Centre County, so he’s very familiar with the needs of Centre County’s activities and programs. We’re sure that under Pete’s leadership, the residents of each county will continue to enjoy a high level of service from our crews and staff members.”

Pete is a graduate of Penn State and with PennDOT, has served as a Civil Engineer Supervisor in Construction and Senior CE Supervisor in Maintenance. Pete was selected in 2014 as a PennDOT Star of Excellence for providing critically important leadership to the Roadway Maintenance Program staff and making cost saving measures in a variety of areas.

Maintenance forces are hard at work all year long but overseeing winter operations in Centre and Clinton counties will be a focus of Mr. Kempf’s responsibilities. District 2 plows and maintains 3,731 miles of state and local highways, as well as 2,188 state bridges.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

