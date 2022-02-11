I-95, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Large Sign Maintenance in Bucks, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 are among state highways scheduled for periodic lane closures in Bucks and Montgomery counties on Monday, February 14, through Thursday, February 17, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for large sign maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Northbound I-95 at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) Interchange in Bensalem Township, Bucks County;

Northbound I-476 between the Norristown and I-276 West/Plymouth Road interchanges in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County;

Both directions on Interstate 76 between the I-476 South and I-476 North interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County; and

Eastbound Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) at the U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) Interchange in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is replacing and repairing large sign structures throughout the Philadelphia region.

Kriger Construction, Inc. of Scranton, Pennsylvania is the general contractor on the $2,937,500 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

