The Mink are Active at MK Nature Center

Mink sightings are increasing at MK Nature Center and along the Boise River these last few weeks. This small member of the weasel family can be seen along the edges of the Nature Center's ponds, streams and along the beaver dam. While usually hunting fish and crayfish, this video was taken of this mink just simply getting a drink of water! We hope to see a litter of mink this spring, as we have in the past. They are always playful and so much fun to watch hunt and roll around in the watery habitat.

 

 

The Mink are Active at MK Nature Center

