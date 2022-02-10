Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of two people on weapon and drug counts.

A proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie and Carroll County led agents and investigators to a home in the 40 block of Elm Street in McKenzie. Wednesday, a consent search was conducted at the residence resulting in the discovery and seizure of two weapons, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals inside the home, when the search was conducted, were arrested. Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85) and Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91) were each booked into the Carroll County Jail on the following charges: one count Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), two counts Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Each has a bond of $14,000.

Milton Hill