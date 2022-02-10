Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,841 in the last 365 days.

Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests in McKenzie

MCKENZIE – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of two people on weapon and drug counts.

A proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie and Carroll County led agents and investigators to a home in the 40 block of Elm Street in McKenzie.  Wednesday, a consent search was conducted at the residence resulting in the discovery and seizure of two weapons, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals inside the home, when the search was conducted, were arrested.  Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85) and Brittany N. Hill (DOB: 6/10/91) were each booked into the Carroll County Jail on the following charges:  one count Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, one count Simple Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), two counts Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Each has a bond of $14,000.

Milton
Hill

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Drug Investigation Leads to Two Arrests in McKenzie

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.