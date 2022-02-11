Jamaican Entertainer (Trabass) Is Changing The Sound Of Dancehall Reggae Music

Trabass - Trabalocity Cover Artwork Trabass - 1989 EP MVB RECORDS trademark

On January 17th Trabass's "1989" debuted at #1 on Apple Music's New Dancehall Reggae chart. Now he is dropping another EP "Trabalocity" on February 15th.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean diaspora knows him for his short films, comedic skits, and also his Billboard chart topping album in 2016, titled "Trabulation". His name is Trabass, and he is currently one of Jamaica's most popular entertainers, with over 100,000,000 YouTube views, and millions of followers across social media.

Recently Trabass made an impressive resurgence on the music charts in the middle of January 2022, when he released his "1989" EP via independent New York record label MVB Records. "1989" debuted at #1 on Apple Music's New Dancehall/Reggae album chart, and it is currently still climbing up and down the chart at press time.

Trabass appears to be working feverishly to create new music, because he is now getting ready to release another EP (Trabalocity) on February 15th, which is just one month after his "1989" EP debuted at #1. The lead single on his new EP is titled "Used To Say", and it features the amazing voice of one of Dancehall Reggae's up-and-coming stars, Noah Powa.

Fans and new listeners of Trabass can check out the 1st single "Used To Say" on Apple Music, before the new EP gets released on February 15th. "Trabalocity" is a 6 song EP that is continuing an obvious trend with Trabass's new music, and that trend is to push the Dancehall Reggae music genre in a completely new direction.

Trabass is also rumored to be planning to release his first full length album, in June 2022.

Trabass - Trabalocity: "Used To Say"