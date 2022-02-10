Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 10, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 1:30 p.m or 1/2 hr after session or Call of Chair – Room 322 SB 155 EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND (MUÑOZ) *C/SB 137 DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS (KERNAN) SB 26 HOLD HARMLESS DISTRIBUTIONS (SHENDO/JOHNSON)

Drafting Instructions for General Appropriation Act (SFC/LFC Staff)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 C/SB 252 DAIRY FACILITY FUNDING (BRANDT) HB 37 COMMUNITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEV BLOCK GRANT (ORTEZ)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 303 HB 15 TRIBAL GROSS RECEIPTS RATES (LOUIS) C/HB 135 INDIAN FAMILY PROTECTION ACT (LOUIS/IVEY-SOTO)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 1/2 hr after session – Room 321 SB 5 REDUCING RATES OF GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES) SB 44 NEW SOLAR MRKT DEV INCOME TAX CREDIT CHANGES (SOULES) SB 49 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (TALLMAN) SB 108 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (PADILLA/BROWN) SB 21 ELECTRIC VEHICLE INCOME TAX CREDIT (TALLMAN) SB 186 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES FOR REAL PROPERTY (WOODS) SB 183 COUNTY HOSPITAL & PUBLIC SAFETY GRT (GONZALES) SB 203 STUDY HIGH-SPEED TRAIN (SOULES) HB 39 GRT DEDUCTION FOR NONATHLETIC SPECIAL EVENTS (GALLEGOS) HB 67 TECH READINESS GROSS RECEIPTS TAX CREDIT (CHANDLER/JARAMILLO)

###