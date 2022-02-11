Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,832 in the last 365 days.

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 11, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 322 *C/SB 137     DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS     (KERNAN) HB 37     COMMUNITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEV BLOCK GRANT     (ORTEZ) SB 69     JOB CREATION REPORTING REQUIREMENTS     (TALLMAN) SB 155     EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 HB 22   LIMITED ENGLISH ACCESS TO STATE PROGRAMS       (ROYBAL CABALLERO/SEDILLO LOPEZ) HB 56   TEMPORARY VETERINARY PERMITS  (MARTÍNEZ/IVEY-SOTO) HB 81   FINE, FEE & COST PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY       (CADENA)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84137686373 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 841 3768 6373

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session or Call of Chair – Room 303 HB 15     TRIBAL GROSS RECEIPTS RATES     (LOUIS)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 321 HB 52     HARM REDUCTION ACT AMENDMENTS     (LUJAN/DUHIGG) SJR 7     USE OF STATE FUNDS FOR HOUSEHOLD SVCS., CA     (ORTIZ y PINO) C/SB 42     UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND ACT     (PADILLA) *SB 54     STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE     (STEINBORN) *SB 150     CREDIT FOR REINSURANCE ACT     (STEFANICS)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATIONS: MICHAEL ARTHUR HAMMAN, P.E.     Appointment State Engineer, Office of the State Engineer     (LOPEZ)

ARSENIO ROMERO, Ph.D.      Reappointment, New Mexico State University Board of Regents     (DIAMOND)

ROBERT EDWIN DOUCETTE, JR     Appointment, Director, Workers’ Compensation Administration     (DUHIGG)

###

You just read:

Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.