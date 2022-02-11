Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 11, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 322 *C/SB 137 DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS (KERNAN) HB 37 COMMUNITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEV BLOCK GRANT (ORTEZ) SB 69 JOB CREATION REPORTING REQUIREMENTS (TALLMAN) SB 155 EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND (MUÑOZ)

Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 HB 22 LIMITED ENGLISH ACCESS TO STATE PROGRAMS (ROYBAL CABALLERO/SEDILLO LOPEZ) HB 56 TEMPORARY VETERINARY PERMITS (MARTÍNEZ/IVEY-SOTO) HB 81 FINE, FEE & COST PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY (CADENA)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session or Call of Chair – Room 303 HB 15 TRIBAL GROSS RECEIPTS RATES (LOUIS)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 321 HB 52 HARM REDUCTION ACT AMENDMENTS (LUJAN/DUHIGG) SJR 7 USE OF STATE FUNDS FOR HOUSEHOLD SVCS., CA (ORTIZ y PINO) C/SB 42 UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND ACT (PADILLA) *SB 54 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN) *SB 150 CREDIT FOR REINSURANCE ACT (STEFANICS)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, February 11, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATIONS: MICHAEL ARTHUR HAMMAN, P.E. Appointment State Engineer, Office of the State Engineer (LOPEZ)

ARSENIO ROMERO, Ph.D. Reappointment, New Mexico State University Board of Regents (DIAMOND)

ROBERT EDWIN DOUCETTE, JR Appointment, Director, Workers’ Compensation Administration (DUHIGG)

