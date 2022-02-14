The 2022 St. Louis Titan 100
Announcing the recipients of the St. Louis 2022 Titan 100
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 28th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis’ business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of St. Louis’ business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 28th will be held at “The Factory” located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex –The District, the first built from-the-ground-up performance and event venue in the Midwest in more than twenty years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman, Partner at Wipfli.
2022 St. Louis Titan 100:
Adam Orf- Didion Orf Recycling
Al Beamer- Cottages of Lake St. Louis
Alice Benner- Bamboo Equity Partners
Amit Bhagat- Amitech Solutions
Andy Arnold- Ansira
Anthony Margherita- West County Spine and Sports Medicine/MCC Ventures
Arpan Majumder- SureCam
Arrey Obenson- International Institute of Saint Louis
Avichal Jain- Marcone
Bhavik Patel- Sandberg Phoenix
Brian Sneed- Roeslein & Associates, Inc.
Carmen Fronczak- Friendship Village Senior Services
Cassandra Sanford- Kelly Mitchell
Cenia Bosman- Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc.
Chad Weigmann- Weigmann Associates
Chris Dreyer- Rankings
Chris Krehmeyer- Beyond Housing
Cindy Murdoch- Booksource
Daniel Ludeman- Concordance
Debbie Champion- Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion LLC
Doug Schukar- USA Mortgage
Duane Mueller- Cissell Mueller Construction, Inc.
Ellen Alper- National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis
Eric Kittner- Moneta
Eric Schreimann- Club Fitness
Eric Watkins- Abstrakt Marketing Group
Gary F Marklin MD- Mid-America Transplant
Geoffrey Soyiantet- Vitendo4Africa
Gregg Favre- St. Louis Area Regional Response System
James H. Canada- Alliance Corporate
James Hawkins- Golden Oak Lending
Jamie Briesemeister- Integration Controls
Jane Saale- Cope Plastics, Inc.
Jason Hall- Greater St. Louis, Inc.
Jeffery W. Kelley- Chameleon Integrated Services
Jennah Purk- Purk & Associates, P.C.
Jennifer Prost Gierhart- LaChef
Jenny Bristow- Anvil Analytics & Insights
Jill Butler- RedKey Realty Leaders
Jim Hacking- Hacking Immigration Law, LLC
Jim Maher- Archford
Joan Daleo- Ole Tyme Produce Inc.
John Meilink- 1905 New Media
John Zarbock- BioFit
Jonathan Fowler- J.F. Electric
Joseph E. Walsh, Jr.- Harness IP
Josiah Cox- Central States Water Resources
Judy Sindecuse- Capital Innovators
Justin Blattel- Twin Oaks Senior Living
Kathleen M. Mazzarella- Graybar
Kevin Lemp- 4 Hands Brewing Company
Kevin M. Short- Clayton Capital Partners
Kristin Tucker- TDK Technologies, LLC
Larry Weinberg- Accounting Career Consultants/HR Career Consultants
Linda Weaver- Weaver Steel Construction, LLC
Lisa Rock- National Medical Billing Services
Luke Pope- Green Street Real Estate Ventures, LLC
Lynn Richter- KW Commercial
Marc Bernstein- Balto
Marie A. Casey- Casey Communications, Inc.
Mary Alice Ryan- St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System
Matt Sherman- Kern Meat Co., Inc.
Michael McMillan- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.
Michael Morey- Bluebird Network
Mike LaMartina- Ballpark Village
Norty Cohen- Moosylvania
Orvin T. Kimbrough- Midwest BankCentre
Pat Coleman- Behavioral Health Response (BHR)
Patrick Shelton- Benefit Plans Plus, LLC
Paul Mosquera- MOHELA
Petko Vlaytchev- Penta Engineering Corp
Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge- St Louis Lambert International Airport
Richard Nix Jr.- Butler's Pantry
Richard F. Waigand- SFW Partners LLC
Richard L. Winter- Garden View Care Center(s)
Rick Palo- Rapid Response
Robert Steward- End2End Solution
Rob Unnerstall, Jr.- National Cart Company
Ron Daugherty- Daugherty Business Solutions
Rose Thompson- ButcherJoseph & Co.
Rusty Keeley- Keeley Companies
Samantha Gauch- MRP Capital Group
Sara Hagemeyer- CCIMW
Sara K. Stock- Stock Legal, LLC
Sekhar Prabhakar- CEdge Inc
Sharon Price John- Build-A-Bear
Sri Chellappa- Engagedly
Stacey Kamps- Koch Development
Stephanie N. Green- Atlas Iron Works
Steve Smith- Lawrence Group
Susan McCollum- Major Brands
Susanne Evens- AAA Translation, Inc.
Teresa Katubig- HireLevel
Terry Crouppen- Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
Terry Walsh- Friendship Village STL
Tina VonderHaar- Brighton Agency
Tracey Clark Jeffries- Capital Consulting Services, LC
Travis Liebig- Saint Louis Bank
Weng Horak- CARE STL
Wolf Smith- Conflict Resolution Center-St. Louis
Visit www.titan100.biz to learn more.
###
About Titan CEO
Titan CEO brings CEOs together through private events and roundtables. We also provide private, instructor-led peer groups for Titan CEO members. Held monthly, our CEO peer groups are designed to meet a CEOs unique needs as a business leader by facilitating curriculum that helps to build business valuation and tackle everyday business challenges. We offer a suite of resources including private coaching, high-level networking, and executive-level retreats. Through our community, we aim to work with CEOs to help them connect and grow as Titans of industry.
Leah Germain
Titan CEO
+1 720-402-6936
