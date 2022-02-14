The 2022 St. Louis Titan 100

2022 St. Louis Titan 100

Announcing the recipients of the St. Louis 2022 Titan 100

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2022 Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis’ Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 28th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of St. Louis’ business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of St. Louis’ business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 28th will be held at “The Factory” located in Chesterfield, Missouri. The Factory is one of the anchors in the new entertainment complex –The District, the first built from-the-ground-up performance and event venue in the Midwest in more than twenty years. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman, Partner at Wipfli.

2022 St. Louis Titan 100:

Adam Orf- Didion Orf Recycling

Al Beamer- Cottages of Lake St. Louis

Alice Benner- Bamboo Equity Partners

Amit Bhagat- Amitech Solutions

Andy Arnold- Ansira

Anthony Margherita- West County Spine and Sports Medicine/MCC Ventures

Arpan Majumder- SureCam

Arrey Obenson- International Institute of Saint Louis

Avichal Jain- Marcone

Bhavik Patel- Sandberg Phoenix

Brian Sneed- Roeslein & Associates, Inc.

Carmen Fronczak- Friendship Village Senior Services

Cassandra Sanford- Kelly Mitchell

Cenia Bosman- Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc.

Chad Weigmann- Weigmann Associates

Chris Dreyer- Rankings

Chris Krehmeyer- Beyond Housing

Cindy Murdoch- Booksource

Daniel Ludeman- Concordance

Debbie Champion- Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion LLC

Doug Schukar- USA Mortgage

Duane Mueller- Cissell Mueller Construction, Inc.

Ellen Alper- National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis

Eric Kittner- Moneta

Eric Schreimann- Club Fitness

Eric Watkins- Abstrakt Marketing Group

Gary F Marklin MD- Mid-America Transplant

Geoffrey Soyiantet- Vitendo4Africa

Gregg Favre- St. Louis Area Regional Response System

James H. Canada- Alliance Corporate

James Hawkins- Golden Oak Lending

Jamie Briesemeister- Integration Controls

Jane Saale- Cope Plastics, Inc.

Jason Hall- Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Jeffery W. Kelley- Chameleon Integrated Services

Jennah Purk- Purk & Associates, P.C.

Jennifer Prost Gierhart- LaChef

Jenny Bristow- Anvil Analytics & Insights

Jill Butler- RedKey Realty Leaders

Jim Hacking- Hacking Immigration Law, LLC

Jim Maher- Archford

Joan Daleo- Ole Tyme Produce Inc.

John Meilink- 1905 New Media

John Zarbock- BioFit

Jonathan Fowler- J.F. Electric

Joseph E. Walsh, Jr.- Harness IP

Josiah Cox- Central States Water Resources

Judy Sindecuse- Capital Innovators

Justin Blattel- Twin Oaks Senior Living

Kathleen M. Mazzarella- Graybar

Kevin Lemp- 4 Hands Brewing Company

Kevin M. Short- Clayton Capital Partners

Kristin Tucker- TDK Technologies, LLC

Larry Weinberg- Accounting Career Consultants/HR Career Consultants

Linda Weaver- Weaver Steel Construction, LLC

Lisa Rock- National Medical Billing Services

Luke Pope- Green Street Real Estate Ventures, LLC

Lynn Richter- KW Commercial

Marc Bernstein- Balto

Marie A. Casey- Casey Communications, Inc.

Mary Alice Ryan- St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System

Matt Sherman- Kern Meat Co., Inc.

Michael McMillan- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.

Michael Morey- Bluebird Network

Mike LaMartina- Ballpark Village

Norty Cohen- Moosylvania

Orvin T. Kimbrough- Midwest BankCentre

Pat Coleman- Behavioral Health Response (BHR)

Patrick Shelton- Benefit Plans Plus, LLC

Paul Mosquera- MOHELA

Petko Vlaytchev- Penta Engineering Corp

Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge- St Louis Lambert International Airport

Richard Nix Jr.- Butler's Pantry

Richard F. Waigand- SFW Partners LLC

Richard L. Winter- Garden View Care Center(s)

Rick Palo- Rapid Response

Robert Steward- End2End Solution

Rob Unnerstall, Jr.- National Cart Company

Ron Daugherty- Daugherty Business Solutions

Rose Thompson- ButcherJoseph & Co.

Rusty Keeley- Keeley Companies

Samantha Gauch- MRP Capital Group

Sara Hagemeyer- CCIMW

Sara K. Stock- Stock Legal, LLC

Sekhar Prabhakar- CEdge Inc

Sharon Price John- Build-A-Bear

Sri Chellappa- Engagedly

Stacey Kamps- Koch Development

Stephanie N. Green- Atlas Iron Works

Steve Smith- Lawrence Group

Susan McCollum- Major Brands

Susanne Evens- AAA Translation, Inc.

Teresa Katubig- HireLevel

Terry Crouppen- Brown & Crouppen Law Firm

Terry Walsh- Friendship Village STL

Tina VonderHaar- Brighton Agency

Tracey Clark Jeffries- Capital Consulting Services, LC

Travis Liebig- Saint Louis Bank

Weng Horak- CARE STL

Wolf Smith- Conflict Resolution Center-St. Louis

