Specialised Report on Healthcare released by Government of India
TIFAC, India's technology forecasting body and apex technology think tank, released a specialised report on smart healthcare ecosystem for IndiaNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Healthcare Ecosystem has been conceptualised and tested in India, initiating the launch of the ecosystem to drive healthcare transformation. A report titled "Smart Healthcare Ecosystem for India" was released by Secretary of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, at the occasion of the Foundation Day of Government of India's autonomous body TIFAC.
The report conceptualises an ecosystem that connects all villages of India to quality healthcare with minimal expenses towards the same. It presents a scenario where personalised healthcare is possible for all citizens of India, through use of artificial intelligence driven guidance for healthcare professionals, and cyber-physical systems enabling virtual connectivity. It also focuses on core principles of Indian culture such as Ayurveda and Yoga and their significance in creating a smart preventive health ecosystem.
Launched under the call of the Prime Minister of India, the report also calls upon all stakeholders in the ecosystem to participate towards successful creation of the same. It proposes a business plan for all entrepreneurs and businesses who wish to have a share in the 200 billion USD healthcare industry growing at a CAGR of 15-20%. The report has been prepared in consultation with artificially intelligent government advisory firm Sapio Analytics and its division Sapio Smart Healthcare is working on driving the creation of this ecosystem through its in-house innovations and partners.
Sapio Smart Healthcare recently formed a joint venture with Quantum Corphealth to bring mini Primary Healthcare Centres and Agents to the interiors of India, and is in the process of partnering with thousands of health entrepreneurs for the same. It has also initiated creation of empathetic medical bots, designed for the first time in the world, with an Indian ethos.
Also present at the release of the report were Prof Devang Khakhar, Chairman of the TIFAC Governing Council, Dr Pradeep Srivastava, Executive Director, TIFAC, and honourable members of the Governing Council and Executive Team of TIFAC. TIFAC also released a report on 'Specialty Chemicals- Opportunities for India" with an aim to identify the right use of technology to boost India's self-reliant economy.
