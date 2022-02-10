Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,803 in the last 365 days.

Ethics Committee – Week 5, 2022

February 9, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Ethics Committee, Votes 0

SR 101 (SSB 3038) updates the personal financial disclosure filing requirements for both candidates and senators by placing deadlines and penalties for failure to file.

Each senator must file within 10 days after adoption of the Senate Code of Ethics and within 10 days after convening the second session of the General Assembly. Failure to file or having an incomplete financial statement will result in a letter from the chair of the Ethics Committee, notifying the senator to comply within five days. Continued failure to comply will result in sanctions by the committee.

The bill also requires candidates for the Senate to file within 14 days after the deadline for filing nomination papers or within 14 days after a nominating convention. The Secretary of the Senate will request a candidate who fails to comply, to do so within five days. Failure to file timely will result in a $50 fine, and failure to meet the deadline two or more consecutive times may require the candidate to appear before the Ethics Committee. [2/9: voice vote]

You just read:

Ethics Committee – Week 5, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.