Ethics Committee – Week 5, 2022

SR 101 (SSB 3038) updates the personal financial disclosure filing requirements for both candidates and senators by placing deadlines and penalties for failure to file.

Each senator must file within 10 days after adoption of the Senate Code of Ethics and within 10 days after convening the second session of the General Assembly. Failure to file or having an incomplete financial statement will result in a letter from the chair of the Ethics Committee, notifying the senator to comply within five days. Continued failure to comply will result in sanctions by the committee.

The bill also requires candidates for the Senate to file within 14 days after the deadline for filing nomination papers or within 14 days after a nominating convention. The Secretary of the Senate will request a candidate who fails to comply, to do so within five days. Failure to file timely will result in a $50 fine, and failure to meet the deadline two or more consecutive times may require the candidate to appear before the Ethics Committee. [2/9: voice vote]