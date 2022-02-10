MEDIA RELEASE: Mills Administration, MSSA Statements on COVID-19 School Health Protocols Discussion

The Maine Departments of Education and Health and Human Services and the Maine School Superintendent Association released the following statements on today’s meeting about COVID-19 school health protocols:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, our meetings with the Department of Education and Maine school superintendents provide a valuable opportunity to discuss how to help local communities make decisions that support the best educational experience possible for Maine children,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav D. Shah. “ As our COVID-19 trends show positive signs, this meeting was a collaborative and productive discussion and we will continue to evaluate public health recommendations for schools, including testing and masking, that will help keep students safely in Maine classrooms.”

“The Maine School Superintendent Association and our members appreciate the ongoing conversations with Maine CDC,” said Maine School Superintendent Association Executive Director Eileen King. “We hope that our concerns and experiences will help to guide a plan forward that will safely reduce the need for mitigation strategies against COVID-19 in schools.”

“Today’s conversation was an excellent opportunity to continue building understanding between the community health experts and school leaders who are tasked with providing safe, in-person learning,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “We are immensely proud of the incredible leadership our school superintendents continue to demonstrate in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, and for their perspectives. We are also grateful for the continued guidance and partnership with Maine CDC as they help our schools adjust to evolving conditions and recommendations.”

