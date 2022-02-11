Christian “Big New York” de Mesones Makes Long-Awaited Debut at The Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, VA

Photo Credit: John Wardell

Bassist and Composer Returns to the Stage with 10-Piece Ensemble

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every performing artist has that local venue they consider their personal “Holy Grail”. For independent musician Christian de Mesones, also known as “Big New York”, it is The Birchmere Music Hall in Alexandria, VA. “I’ve played The Capital Jazz and Lake Arbor Jazz festivals in Maryland, and I’ve sold out shows at Bethesda Blues & Jazz and the legendary Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC., and these were all humbling and remarkable opportunities that I am extremely grateful for,” de Mesones said. “But this show will fulfill a dream I’ve had for years, and I’m so excited that my first performance in front of a live audience since the pandemic will be on this beloved stage.” de Mesones will make his Birchmere debut on March 20 at 7:30 PM. Tickets will be available starting Friday, from the Birchmere box office or on TicketMaster.com.

This seasoned bassist and composer hails from Brooklyn, NY, as his nickname implies, but he has been in the DMV since 2000 and has ties to the area far beyond his music career. He worked for Willies Records and Kemp Mill Music, where he managed the F Street location in downtown DC. Upon arrival in the DC area, de Mesones was offered the position of Bass Director at Mars Music in Springfield, VA, where he held clinics and taught students of all ages in a one-on-one setting. Relocating to Prince William County in 2003, de Mesones was hired as a contracted bassist for First Mount Zion AME Church in Dumfries, VA, as well as a music instructor for A2G Music in Woodbridge, where he organized performances for his students to again experience in an ensemble setting. He has also served his community by working in the Prince William County school system.

de Mesones has been playing bass for over 40 years. He graduated from the Bass Institute of Technology (Now the Musician’s Institute) in Hollywood, California, and has been part of musical groups from all over the country, including bands out of Hawaii, Hollywood, New York City, Richmond, and Washington, DC. For the past ten years, de Mesones has wowed audiences with his unique compositions, as well as his distinctive vision as a band leader. His sound is best described as “smooth grooves and funky soul with a Latin flair,” and he has a reputation of presenting a large ensemble featuring many of the most talented artists in the DMV. He has opened for several national recording artists, including Down to the Bone, Marion Meadows, Chuck Brown, and Roberta Flack.

2021 was a breakout year for de Mesones. His debut solo album, “They Call Me Big New York” features 25 national recording artists, has garnered multiple top-ten singles and is closing in on 2 million streams on Spotify. His 2020 single, “Big Tall Wish” was featured on the Dave Koz Lounge on Watercolors Sirius XM and reached #6 on the Groove Jazz/RadioWave chart. Jazziz Magazine featured a fan favorite from the album, “Year of the Dragon,” in its World Music edition, and the song reached #1 on the Radio Guitar One Network. His latest single, “Hispanica (Instrumental)” featuring legendary pianist Bob James, delivers de Mesones his greatest chart success to date, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz Airplay chart and landing solidly near or at the top of MediaBase, RadioWave, SmoothJazz.com, and Groove Jazz charts. de Mesones also reached #1 on Allen Kepler’s Smooth Jazz Network Top 100 Chart, was one of their Breakout Artist nominees for 2021, and was nominated as Instrumentalist of the Year on SoulTracks.com for the second year in a row. de Mesones rounded out a stellar year as the STLSmoothJazz.com Central Standard Time Show’s Artist of the Year for 2021, and Brian Culbertson featured “Hispanica (Instrumental)” in his SiriusXM Radio Watercolors “Year in in Review” show as one of the Top 25 Songs of 2021.

The artists scheduled to perform with de Mesones at time of press release are Eddie Baccus, Jr., Rob Maletick, Greg Boyer, Elliot Levine, Craig Alston, Mike Gamble, Eddie Montalvo, Carl Anderson, and special guest vocalist Desirée Roots.