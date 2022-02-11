Tune In and Listen, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10AM(PST) to Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson
Special Guest, Former NFL and Washington State University Running Back Reuben Mayes
Sports, Life and a Whole Lot More”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join James Donaldson on Standing Above the Crowd sports talk radio show Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10am (PST) Special Guest: Former Washington State University and NFL Running Back Reuben Mayes.
— James Donaldson
Listen to the show live at 347-205-9631
or
Call in and submit your questions to the live show at 347-205-9631
Reuben Mayes Brief Information:
• Two-time Pac 10 Offensive Player of the Year
• Two-time consensus All American-Football
• 1984 NCAA Single Game Rushing Record (357)
• 1984 NCAA Two Game Rushing Record (573)
• 1985 Harry Jerome Award (African Canadian leader for contribution to athletics, community service, academics)
• 10th Heisman voting 1984
• NFL Rookie of the Year
• Two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection
• Washington State University Athletics Hall of Fame
• New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame
• 2008 National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Class
• 2017 Inland Empire Sports Hall of Fame
• 2012 Mayes Field dedication at North Battleford Comprehensive High School
• 2012 Co-Author “Innovation in Health Care-A Community Based Solution
• 2014 TEDX WSU Presenter: Fundraising 101 on YouTube (282,722 views)
• 2021Completed successful Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Next Era of Excellence Campaign ($7.6 M raised)
