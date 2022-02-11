Tune In and Listen, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10AM(PST) to Standing Above The Crowd with James Donaldson

James Standing Above The Crowd

Special Guest, Former NFL and Washington State University Running Back Reuben Mayes

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join James Donaldson on Standing Above the Crowd sports talk radio show Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10am (PST) Special Guest: Former Washington State University and NFL Running Back Reuben Mayes.

Listen to the show live at 347-205-9631
or
Call in and submit your questions to the live show at 347-205-9631


Reuben Mayes Brief Information:
• Two-time Pac 10 Offensive Player of the Year
• Two-time consensus All American-Football
• 1984 NCAA Single Game Rushing Record (357)
• 1984 NCAA Two Game Rushing Record (573)
• 1985 Harry Jerome Award (African Canadian leader for contribution to athletics, community service, academics)
• 10th Heisman voting 1984
• NFL Rookie of the Year
• Two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection
• Washington State University Athletics Hall of Fame
• New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame
• 2008 National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Class
• 2017 Inland Empire Sports Hall of Fame
• 2012 Mayes Field dedication at North Battleford Comprehensive High School
• 2012 Co-Author “Innovation in Health Care-A Community Based Solution
• 2014 TEDX WSU Presenter: Fundraising 101 on YouTube (282,722 views)
• 2021Completed successful Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Next Era of Excellence Campaign ($7.6 M raised)

James Donaldson
Your Gift of Life Foundation
+1 206-487-3566
jamesd@standingabovethecrowd.com
Our foundation will give James a platform from which he can continue his advocacy. Scheduled professional speaking engagements around the United States is one of his main tasks, with the goal being to bring about awareness to various groups of students, student-athletes, athletic teams, businesses, and associations. Objectives: To Raise Awareness About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention To Raise Money to Contribute to Like-Minded and Like-Hearted Efforts To Provide Scholarships to Students of Color and International Students Going Into the Mental Health Field. And also for continuing education purposes as well. To Have James on an Ongoing Basis, Speaking About Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Issues

