DNR enforcement actions for Feb. 10

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Muscatine County Newt’s Cafe LLC Submit all required monthly operation reports; conduct nitrate testing of the finished drinking water and provide results to the DNR; conduct monthly coliform bacteria testing of the finished drinking water; provide public notice of the violations in this consent order; retain a certified drinking water operator to manage the public water apply system; reply promptly to all communications from DNR related to the operation or management of the public water supply system.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Dubuque County Lawler Family Dairy Operate and maintain all animal feeding operation structures in compliance with law; submit a Plan of Action for approval to ensure there is adequate manure storage and proper manure land application; implement the Plan of Action upon approval; pay $1,138.38 in fish restitution and investigative costs; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Jackson County Jeff Lynch Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.